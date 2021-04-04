Datacoin Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Datacoin has a total market capitalization of $23,307.32 and $25.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Datacoin has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00018894 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

