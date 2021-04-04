Datamine Reaches Market Capitalization of $601,171.61 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. Datamine has a market cap of $601,171.61 and approximately $28,862.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded 29.4% higher against the US dollar. One Datamine coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00069048 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003144 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Datamine is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,264,227 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

