Datarius Credit 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $178.00 (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Datarius Credit coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datarius Credit has a total market cap of $121,201.06 and $178.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Datarius Credit has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit (CRYPTO:DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 159,756,076 coins. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io . Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Buying and Selling Datarius Credit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datarius Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datarius Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

