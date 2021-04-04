Datawallet Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Datawallet token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $434,856.99 and approximately $23,422.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Datawallet has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datawallet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00052285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.13 or 0.00682222 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00070296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00027720 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet is a token. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com

Datawallet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.