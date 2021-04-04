DATx (DATX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.46 Million

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. DATx has a market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DATx has traded 101.6% higher against the US dollar. One DATx token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DATx alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00053782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.94 or 0.00690932 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00070579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00027639 BTC.

DATx Token Profile

DATx (DATX) is a token. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATx’s official website is www.datx.co

Buying and Selling DATx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.