DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,942 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of DaVita worth $36,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $105.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.98. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.51 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

