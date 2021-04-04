DDKoin (DDK) Trading Down 0.3% This Week

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. DDKoin has a market cap of $1.05 million and $14,947.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001054 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00031075 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010363 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008753 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00011156 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004902 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004982 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

