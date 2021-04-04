DEAPcoin Price Up 11.9% Over Last Week (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. One DEAPcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $8.79 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEAPcoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

