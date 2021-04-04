DecentBet Hits Market Cap of $450,461.34 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, DecentBet has traded down 37.7% against the US dollar. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a total market cap of $450,461.34 and $1,047.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00052409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020088 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.30 or 0.00681152 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00070269 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00027775 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

