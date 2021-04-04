Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Achieves Market Capitalization of $434,138.79

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded up 38% against the US dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market cap of $434,138.79 and $4,044.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00053141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00019893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.02 or 0.00684082 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00070138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00027747 BTC.

About Decentralized Machine Learning

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

