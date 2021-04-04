Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Trading 55.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 25.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market cap of $311,276.62 and $2,711.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 55.2% lower against the dollar. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00052279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020178 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.07 or 0.00681115 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00070284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00027773 BTC.

About Decentralized Machine Learning

DML is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com . The official message board for Decentralized Machine Learning is medium.com/@decentralizedml

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

