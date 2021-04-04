DECOIN (DTEP) Price Tops $0.0840

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for $0.0840 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. DECOIN has a market cap of $4.58 million and $312,166.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005346 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $931.87 or 0.01586102 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00019392 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 76,307,329 coins and its circulating supply is 54,559,610 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars.

