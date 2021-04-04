DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Market Capitalization Achieves $39.16 Million

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $39.16 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepBrain Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00074760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00053636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00019963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.87 or 0.00306489 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006470 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepBrain Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepBrain Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.