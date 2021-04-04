DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last Week

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $541.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00019151 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 103.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,453,801 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

