DeFi Yield Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $11.11 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.11 million and $1.16 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $2.66 or 0.00004538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00075594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.54 or 0.00309525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006473 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00092298 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.25 or 0.00754016 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00018429 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00028562 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,174,176 tokens. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Trading

