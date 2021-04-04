Defis Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $423,947.00 (DFS)

Defis Network (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. Defis Network has a total market capitalization of $5.86 million and approximately $423,947.00 worth of Defis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Defis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $15.79 or 0.00027059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Defis Network has traded down 47.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00052196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $398.81 or 0.00683295 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00070370 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00027906 BTC.

Defis Network Token Profile

Defis Network is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Defis Network’s total supply is 1,415,428 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,848 tokens. Defis Network’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Defis Network is www.defis.network

Buying and Selling Defis Network

