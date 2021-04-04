Dego Finance (DEGO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $30.07 Million

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, Dego Finance has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Dego Finance has a market capitalization of $147.62 million and $30.07 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dego Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $17.15 or 0.00029323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00075105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.76 or 0.00315884 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006715 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.73 or 0.00765482 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00091866 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00028941 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00017634 BTC.

Dego Finance Token Profile

Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 tokens. Dego Finance’s official website is dego.finance

Buying and Selling Dego Finance

