Delphy (DPY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $63,243.00

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Delphy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Delphy has a market capitalization of $860,345.98 and $63,243.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00052388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.64 or 0.00686939 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00070497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00027945 BTC.

Delphy Coin Profile

DPY is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

