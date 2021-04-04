Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stake Increased by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 29,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,457 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $79,931,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,517,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,023,000 after acquiring an additional 716,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $48.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average is $39.50. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Vertical Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

