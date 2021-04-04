DeltaChain (DELTA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,704.00

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00068328 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003077 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000808 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain is a coin. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

