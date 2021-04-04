Dent (DENT) Price Hits $0.0172 on Exchanges

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Dent has a total market capitalization of $1.61 billion and approximately $477.21 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dent has traded 67.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dent Token Profile

Dent is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,690,412,211 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com

Buying and Selling Dent

