DePay (DEPAY) Trading 33.7% Higher Over Last Week

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, DePay has traded 33.7% higher against the US dollar. DePay has a market cap of $16.78 million and $138,366.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for about $4.93 or 0.00008446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00074943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.60 or 0.00307758 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006263 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.93 or 0.00094128 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $441.12 or 0.00755887 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00028254 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00017472 BTC.

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,404,420 coins.

