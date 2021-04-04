Deri Protocol (DERI) Price Reaches $0.26 on Exchanges

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.57 million and $600,349.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00074847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $182.32 or 0.00311358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006742 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00091660 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $443.27 or 0.00757011 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00028896 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00017386 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol’s total supply is 409,882,436 coins and its circulating supply is 45,335,684 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

