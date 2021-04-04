DerivaDAO (DDX) Price Up 8.5% This Week

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.48 or 0.00014479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $221.32 million and $362,151.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00075353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.15 or 0.00312685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00092232 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $448.40 or 0.00765526 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00028678 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00017648 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.