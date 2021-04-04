Dero (DERO) Market Cap Hits $41.51 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. Dero has a market capitalization of $41.51 million and $370,071.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dero has traded up 32.6% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $3.98 or 0.00006812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,414.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,077.43 or 0.03556389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $204.00 or 0.00349228 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.96 or 0.00970591 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.85 or 0.00455119 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.21 or 0.00399243 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.43 or 0.00322574 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00025657 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,432,882 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.