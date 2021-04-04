Dero (DERO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $381,670.00

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.84 or 0.00006626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $40.09 million and $381,670.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dero has traded up 28.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,992.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,064.95 or 0.03560742 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.67 or 0.00347762 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $559.36 or 0.00964544 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.70 or 0.00461614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.29 or 0.00388481 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.39 or 0.00317957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00024512 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,432,882 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

