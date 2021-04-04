Deutsche eMark Trading Up 18.1% This Week (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $600,516.10 and approximately $262.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 54.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000101 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

