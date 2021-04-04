Dev Protocol Price Tops $14.33 on Exchanges (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for $14.33 or 0.00024464 BTC on popular exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.02 million and $1.07 million worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 92.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,838 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,956 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

