DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 51,035 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in DexCom were worth $7,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.25.

In related news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.06, for a total value of $4,035,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total value of $54,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,280 shares of company stock valued at $33,475,042 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $365.50 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.00 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $376.52 and a 200-day moving average of $368.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.03, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

