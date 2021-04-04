DEXTools (DEXT) Price Reaches $0.75 on Exchanges

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, DEXTools has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One DEXTools coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $73.30 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools (CRYPTO:DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,740,070 coins and its circulating supply is 98,215,988 coins. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

