dForce Achieves Market Cap of $43.40 Million (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. One dForce coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, dForce has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. dForce has a total market capitalization of $43.40 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dForce alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00053898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.05 or 0.00694501 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00070913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00027812 BTC.

dForce Coin Profile

dForce (DF) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . The official website for dForce is dforce.network . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

dForce Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.