dHedge DAO 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.25 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. One dHedge DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.79 or 0.00006463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $36.76 million and $4.25 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dHedge DAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00052665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.30 or 0.00691941 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00070737 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00027962 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

DHT is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,710,525 tokens. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

dHedge DAO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dHedge DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dHedge DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.