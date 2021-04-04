DIA Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $88.19 Million (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. DIA has a total market cap of $140.84 million and approximately $88.19 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DIA has traded 42.7% higher against the dollar. One DIA token can now be purchased for $4.98 or 0.00008479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00075114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.47 or 0.00312277 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00093064 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $446.28 or 0.00759598 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028671 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00017723 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights . DIA’s official website is diadata.org

Buying and Selling DIA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

