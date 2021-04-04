Diamond (DMD) Price Hits $3.19 on Exchanges

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $11.44 million and approximately $26,251.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $3.19 or 0.00005445 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 479.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002372 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000154 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 196.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00106673 BTC.

Diamond Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,585,910 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.