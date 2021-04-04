Digital Insurance Token Price Tops $0.0039 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 48.1% higher against the dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $881,819.78 and $7.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.61 or 0.00453224 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 90.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

