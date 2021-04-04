Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.49 Million

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Digital Reserve Currency token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Digital Reserve Currency has a market cap of $15.73 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 34.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00049856 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.91 or 0.00280847 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00029161 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011694 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 53.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006669 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Token Profile

DRC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

