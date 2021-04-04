DigitalBits Trading Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0769 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $59.44 million and $1.24 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.08 or 0.00451945 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005309 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00026534 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,721.14 or 0.04639383 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,559,335 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.