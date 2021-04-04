Digitalcoin Price Tops $0.0324 on Major Exchanges (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $177.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0324 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,856.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,097.62 or 0.03563945 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.51 or 0.00347466 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $567.40 or 0.00964041 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.40 or 0.00444125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.18 or 0.00392779 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.65 or 0.00320527 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00024827 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,203,986 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

