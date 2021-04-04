Digitex (DGTX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.12 Million

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 29.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Digitex has a market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex coin can now be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Digitex has traded up 104.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00052524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00020338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.01 or 0.00688217 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00070509 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00027848 BTC.

Digitex Profile

DGTX is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

