Digitex Token Hits Market Capitalization of $5.92 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last week, Digitex Token has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex Token has a total market capitalization of $5.92 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00052628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020174 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.03 or 0.00691736 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00070852 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00027854 BTC.

About Digitex Token

Digitex Token (DGTX) is a token. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com . The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

Digitex Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

