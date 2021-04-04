Dimecoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and $3,471.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 30.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00013423 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.09 or 0.00515935 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.