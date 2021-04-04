Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 12,119 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,073,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.65% of Essex Property Trust worth $254,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,538,000 after acquiring an additional 721,110 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,715,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 992.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 234,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,683,000 after acquiring an additional 213,076 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 517,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,983,000 after purchasing an additional 181,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18,810.3% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 139,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,224,000 after purchasing an additional 139,196 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.06.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $276.49 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $294.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.48%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

