Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 5,268 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 783,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of S&P Global worth $257,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $8,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $362.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.11 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $342.48 and a 200-day moving average of $336.41.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $407.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

