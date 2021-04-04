Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,141,974 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 201,765 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.25% of Rio Tinto Group worth $236,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RIO. DZ Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $77.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.82 and a 200 day moving average of $72.77. The company has a market cap of $97.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $92.85.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.63%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

