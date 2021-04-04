Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,847,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,418 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.27% of General Electric worth $257,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 429,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 78,191 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 105,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,212,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,557,000 after buying an additional 15,229 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in General Electric by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,059,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,600,000 after buying an additional 200,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 67,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. The company has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.