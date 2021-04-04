Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 4,918 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,699,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.39% of Mohawk Industries worth $239,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of MHK opened at $198.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $199.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,128,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390 in the last 90 days. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MHK. Truist boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.84.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.