Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,835,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250,198 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.25% of Steel Dynamics worth $252,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,032,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after acquiring an additional 28,051 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 13.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 108.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 72.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $50.97 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.