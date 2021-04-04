Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,378,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.19% of Whirlpool worth $248,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Whirlpool by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $225.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $78.79 and a 1 year high of $225.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.61.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

In other news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total value of $1,306,119.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,521.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

