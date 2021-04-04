Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,153,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of The Boeing worth $246,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in The Boeing by 14.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,765 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 12.9% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $275.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Nord/LB cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.32.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BA opened at $252.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.15. The firm has a market cap of $147.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.06, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.89 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

