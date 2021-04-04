Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,253,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 208,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.56% of BorgWarner worth $241,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 1,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day moving average of $40.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $50.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.07.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $151,681.14. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

